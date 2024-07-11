ADVERTISEMENT

Valmiki corporation scam: BJP leader Sriramulu demands arrest of former minister Nagendra for alleged fraud

Updated - July 11, 2024 02:39 pm IST

Published - July 11, 2024 02:19 pm IST - BENGALURU

A delegation of BJP ST leaders will visit Delhi to petition the National ST Commission on the alleged fraud

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of BJP leader and former minister B. Sriramulu. | Photo Credit: SRIDHAR KAVALI

 

Former minister B. Sriramulu demanded the immediate arrest of B. Nagendra, who quit as ST welfare minister in connection with alleged financial irregularities in Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki ST Development Corporation. 

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru on July 11, Mr. Sriramulu argued that it was not enough on the part of the government to just take the resignation of Mr. Nagendra and desist from further proceeding against him. “The former minister should be arrested and brought to book. Nagendra should quit as MLA if he has any dignity left in him,” Mr. Sriramulu said. 

Official of Valmiki development corporation ends life in Shivamogga

A delegation of ST leaders from the BJP, including himself, would visit Delhi to file a complaint in this regard before the National ST Commission. 

Mr. Sriramulu alleged that ₹80 lakh from funds meant for ST welfare had been illegally transferred to the account of Nagendra’s personal assistant B. A. Harish. 

He welcomed the Enforcement Directorate’s raids at Mr. Nagendra’s residence and various other locations. “Let us wait to see what the ED raids will bring out,” he said, while maintaining that the ED would not have come into the picture if the SIT, which is probing the alleged irregularities, had done a good job. 

He alleged that funds from the corporation had been diverted to buy a Lamborghini car and to meet the expenses of the recent Lok Sabha polls by a few vested interests. 

He urged the SIT to file an FIR against B. Nagendra and to take measures to bring back ₹187 crore that was allegedly illegally transferred out of the ST development corporation. 

The BJP, he said, would not give up till the government recovers all the money. He urged the government to find out if there is any similar case of embezzlement of funds in other corporations. 

Former minister Raju Gowda expressed concern that the government was able to recover only ₹24 crore so far though a total of ₹187 crore had allegedly been siphoned off. He described the alleged embezzlement as a heinous crime.

He urged the 14 Congress MLAs from ST communities to show their commitment to the welfare of oppressed sections by raising their voice against the alleged financial irregularities. 

