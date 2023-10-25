BJP leader says his son stopped wearing even plastic tiger nails as jewellery

A Vijayapura-based BJP leader Vijugouda Patil, who is a former chairman of Karnataka State Seed and Organic Certification Agency, has denied the charge that his son, Shashwatgouda, has been wearing tiger nails as jewellery.
He used to wear some plastic nails as jewellery a few years ago. But he has stopped wearing even that now, Mr. Patil said.
The clarification follows pictures on social media of Shashwatgouda wearing a chain that contained a pendant that looked like tiger nails.
