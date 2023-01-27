BJP leader says he will donate ₹1 crore to Siddaramaiah if he contests from Yadgir

January 27, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - YADGIR

A BJP leader and former Taluk Panchayat member Chandrayya Nagaral has come forward to donate ₹1 crore to Siddaramaiah if the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly decides to contest the next Assembly elections from Yadgir constituency.

Addressing presspersons in Yadgir on Friday, Mr. Nagaral said that although he belonged to the BJP, he has been impressed by the kind of development work taken up by Mr. Siddaramaiah in Badami that he won in 2018.

Mr. Nagaral said that he is a prominent follower of Mr. Siddaramaiah because of the development works he has taken up. “I want to see him (Mr. Siddaramaiah) contesting the elections from Yadgir constituency. If he contests, I will donate ₹1 crore which he can use for the development of the constituency, like what he did in Badami,” he said and added that he and his followers will work towards ensuring a victory margin of 50,000 votes for Mr. Siddaramaiah.

He also said that if Mr. Siddaramaiah did not want to contest from Yadgir, then he will give ₹25 lakh to Shahapur MLA Sharanabasappagouda Darshanapur to contest from Yadgir.

To a query, Mr. Nagaral said that he desires to join the Congress only after Mr. Siddaramaiah comes to Wadagera to address an election meeting. “Along with me, I will bring nearly 10,000 youth to the party, if Mr. Siddaramaiah comes to Wadagera,” he said.

To another query, Mr. Nagaral said that the Congress should choose either A.C. Kadlur or Bheemanna Meti as candidates from Yadgir constituency.