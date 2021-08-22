BJP leader says he will defy COVID-19 rules for Ganesh Chaturthi

Belagavi

22 August 2021 13:51 IST

B.S. Yatnal claimed the restrictions were ‘unscientific and selectively targeting Hindus’

MLA and BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has said he will defy restrictions against Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations as they were 'unscientific and selectively targetting Hindus' .

He announced in a meeting of officers that he would also not follow the COVID-19 restrictions of weekend and night curfews.

"The Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police are here. I am announcing that I will not follow the restrictions. What can you do? At the most, you can shoot me," he said.

On the consequences of defying the covid protocol, Mr. Yatnal said, "I am ready to die. I will be happy that I died after gaining goodwill."

"I have also told the CM that such unscientific restrictions should not be imposed. He has agreed to my suggestion and told me that appropriate orders will be issued. I am sure that Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated without any hindrances," Mr. Yatnal claimed.