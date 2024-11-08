 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP leader Santosh is behind conspiracy to twist Vachana literature, says Minister

Vachana Darshana mixes Manuwadi ideology with Sharana philosophy, claims M.B. Patil

Published - November 08, 2024 09:14 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Minister M.B. Patil has said that the book is an affront to Basavanna and other Sharanas.

Minister M.B. Patil has said that the book is an affront to Basavanna and other Sharanas. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Minister M.B. Patil has said BJP leader B.L. Santosh is behind a conspiracy to twist Vachana literature. The BJP has published a book, Vachana Darshana, to twist the Vachanas by mixing Manuwadi ideology with Sharana philosophy, he said.

The two are opposed to each other completely, Mr. Patil claimed.

This is an affront to Basavanna and other Sharanas. Mr. Santosh is behind this conspiracy, Mr. Patil told reporters in Vijayapura on Friday.

“If the BJP doesn’t stop distribution of Vachana Darshana book, we will print and distribute a book that exposes the anti-Sharana and Manuwadi ideology of the Sangh Parivar and the BJP,” he said.

“The Vachanas of Basavanna and other Sharanas are our identity. Our identity is like our mother and we will not let anyone distort them by bringing in books like Vachana Darshana,” he said.

“Mr. Santosh has done great injustice by adding Manuva, Manusmriti and Vedas to the verses of Vachanas,” he said.

“The BJP and Mr. Santosh have taken some of our swamis to their side and are propagating this twisted ideology. If Mr. Santosh thinks his identity is important to him, our identity is important to us. Scriptures like Manusmriti, Vedas or the Bhagavad Gita may be your identity. You may promote it however you want, but if you touch our identity, it will backfire,” he warned.

“If yours is a false identity, ours is the truth,” he claimed.

Mr. Patil expressed displeasure that none of the swamis standing with the BJP on the issue of waqf property has raised the issue of Vachana Darshana. He said that he will meet the Chief Minister and call a press meet in Bengaluru after the byelection about the Vachana Darshana book.

Published - November 08, 2024 09:14 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.