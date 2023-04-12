ADVERTISEMENT

BJP leader Rudresh hits out at Somanna in Chamarajanagar

April 12, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited (KRIDL) Chairman M. Rudresh, who was a strong aspirant for the BJP ticket from Chamarajanagar, hit out at Housing Minister V. Somanna on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters in Chamarajanagar, Mr Rudresh said Mr. Somanna had neither worked to strengthen the party in the district nor has cooperated with the party workers as the Minister in charge of the district.

Accusing Mr. Somanna of talking ill about former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, Mr. Rudresh said Mr. Somanna does not have any political strength in the region. He is neither supported by the Lingayat community nor by members of any other community, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He dared Mr. Somanna to contest only from Varuna and prove his political strength.

Contending that Mr. Somanna will file the nomination from Varuna and pretend to contest from the constituency just for namesake, Mr. Rudresh said the Housing Minister was only planning to capitalise on the party’s strength in Chamarajanagar.

He sought to warn the party leadership that Mr. Somanna may quit the BJP after winning from Chamarajanagar and join hands with Mr. Siddaramaiah.

In Mysuru, supporters of BJP leader Sadananda, who is a strong aspirant for Varuna ticket, have expressed their disappointment over the party’s decision to field M.r Somanna.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US