BJP leader Rudresh hits out at Somanna in Chamarajanagar

April 12, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - MYSURU

Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited (KRIDL) Chairman M. Rudresh, who was a strong aspirant for the BJP ticket from Chamarajanagar, hit out at Housing Minister V. Somanna on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters in Chamarajanagar, Mr Rudresh said Mr. Somanna had neither worked to strengthen the party in the district nor has cooperated with the party workers as the Minister in charge of the district.

Accusing Mr. Somanna of talking ill about former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, Mr. Rudresh said Mr. Somanna does not have any political strength in the region. He is neither supported by the Lingayat community nor by members of any other community, he said.

He dared Mr. Somanna to contest only from Varuna and prove his political strength.

Contending that Mr. Somanna will file the nomination from Varuna and pretend to contest from the constituency just for namesake, Mr. Rudresh said the Housing Minister was only planning to capitalise on the party’s strength in Chamarajanagar.

He sought to warn the party leadership that Mr. Somanna may quit the BJP after winning from Chamarajanagar and join hands with Mr. Siddaramaiah.

In Mysuru, supporters of BJP leader Sadananda, who is a strong aspirant for Varuna ticket, have expressed their disappointment over the party’s decision to field M.r Somanna.