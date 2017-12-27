BJP leader quits alleging humiliation by party

In a jolt to the BJP in Sorab takuk, Raju Tallur, special invitee to its State executive committee, has resigned from the party.

Mr. Tallur told journalists here that the loyal workers of the party in the taluk have been neglected by the State leadership, and this had triggered his decision. He said the entry of former Minister Kumar Bangarappa, elder son of the late former Chief Minister S. Bangarappa, to the BJP had triggered discontent in the party’s Sorab unit.

He said till now, the BJP used to seek votes in the taluk by criticising the dynastic politics played by Mr. Bangarappa’s family. “It is unfortunate that the BJP State leadership invited Kumar Bangarappa to the party and has decided to field him as the candidate from Sorab segment for the Assembly elections,” he said.

He added that the decision was taken in a unilateral manner without consulting party workers who have served at the grassroots level for years. Mr. Tallur said he and his followers were not invited to meetings organised by the BJP’s Sorab taluk unit to discuss the preparations for the Karnataka Parivartana Yatre. He expressed disappointment with this and said he was humiliated by the party.

He hinted that he and his followers would join the Congress soon.