BJP leader N. Mahesh demands Siddaramaiah’s resignation

Published - August 21, 2024 08:18 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Former Minister and BJP leader N. Mahesh urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to resign until the inquiry against him in the MUDA scam is over.

In a press conference in Shivamogga on Wednesday, Mr. Mahesh said if there was an allegation against any public servant, in the normal course, he or she would be suspended until the inquiry was completed. If the allegations were not proven, the official would be reinstated. “In a similar way, Mr. Siddaramaiah should resign and face the inquiry. If he is proven innocent, let him assume the office of Chief Minister again.

The BJP leader said that there should be an investigation into the misuse of funds in the Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation, the misuse of funds meant for the welfare of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (SCP-TSP) and the MUDA scam. He alleged that in the MUDA scam, the Chief Minister’s family members took over the land originally belonging to a Dalit family.

Further, he took a serious exception to protests by Congress leaders against Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot. He holds a constitutional position. “Showing disrespect to the person holding that post is uncalled for. The BJP workers will stage protest in all district centres on Thursday condemning the Congress protests against the Governor,” he said.

Mr. Mahesh also demanded criminal cases against Congress MLC Ivan D’souza and Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan for their comments on the Governor.

