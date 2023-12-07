BJP leader Manikanth Rathod detained before he addresses journalists in Kalaburagi

December 07, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - KALABURAGI

BJP leader Manikanth Rathod, who had called a press conference to respond to the charge levelled against him by Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge, was detained by Kalaburagi Police before the press conference began on Thursday.

The police were present in the Patrika Bhavan, venue of the scheduled press conference, waiting for Manikanth Rathod to arrive.

However, Manikanth Rathod, who anticipated police action, did not turn up for the press conference.

He instead sent a WhatsApp voice message to mediapersons requesting them to meet him in his flat near Humnabad Ring Road. But, before he could speak to mediapersons at his residence, he was taken away by the police.

A few days ago, Manikanth Rathod had said that Priyank Kharge’s supporters had attacked and injured him.

After preliminary investigation, Kalaburagi Superintendent of Police Addur Srinivasalu had, on Wednesday, said that Manikanth Rathod was injured in a car accident and that he projected his accident as an attack by Priyank Kharge’s supporters.

Immediately, Priyank Kharge held a press conference in the Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi and said that he will file a criminal defamation case against Manikanth Rathod and others who falsely projected the car accident as an attack by him. Manikanth Rathod was supposed to respond to Priyank Kharge’s charge at Thursday’s press conference.

Speaking to The Hindu, Kalaburagi Police Commissioner Chetan R. said that Manikanth Rathod has been detained on the charge of creating law and order problem in the city.

