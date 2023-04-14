April 14, 2023 12:24 pm | Updated 12:38 pm IST - Belagavi

Laxman Savadi, BJP MLC and former deputy CM, left for Bengaluru from Belagavi by a special flight on April 14. He is expected to resign from membership of the Legislative Council and the primary membership of the BJP, in Bengaluru on April 14. He was accompanied by Congress MLC Channaraj Hattiholi, who is the younger brother of Congress MLA Lakshmi Hebbalkar (Belagavi Rural constituency).

On his arrival in Bengaluru, he met Congress general secretary in charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar.

Mr Savadi was an aspirant for the BJP ticket from Athani for the Karnataka Assembly elections scheduled on May 10. However, he did not get the ticket, which went to sitting MLA Mahesh Kumathalli, who had left the Congress to join the BJP to help the party come to power in Karnataka in 2019.

“I have not decided what to do next, or which party to join. I will take a decision after consulting my followers and well-wishers,” the former Deputy CM had said after being denied the ticket by the BJP.

His supporters claim that Mr Savadi could join the Congress.

Addressing a rally of his supporters on April 13, Mr Savadi announced that he would contest the Karnataka Assembly elections, either as a candidate of the Congress, JD(S) or as an independent.

