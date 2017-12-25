BJP leader from Raichur district arrested for allegedly misbehaving with a woman

Deodurg police have arrested a Bharatiya Janata Party leader, Yallappa Aldarthi, for allegedly misbehaving with a 24-year-old woman at Deodurg town in Raichur district.
According to police, the incident occurred on Thursday when the woman was returning to her village after writing the degree examinations held by the Hampi University at Deodurg.
The accused took the woman into his car on the pretext of dropping her and allegedly misbehaved with her, police said. The woman somehow managed to escape and complained to police about the incident.
A case under section 354 (Assault or criminal force against woman with an intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code at Deodurg police station and the accused was arrested on Friday, a senior police officer told The Hindu.
