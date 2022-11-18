BJP leader Dharmanna Doddamani airlifted to Bengaluru for treatment

November 18, 2022 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Dharmanna Doddamani, BJP leader and Chairman of Karnataka Sheep and Wool Development Corporation Limited, who was severely injured in an accident on November 11, was airlifted from Kalaburagi to Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru on Friday morning.

The D-level ICU ambulance that carried Mr. Dodamani started at 9 a.m. from United Hospital and passed through Annapurna Cross, District Government Hospital, Kharge Petrol Pump Cross in zero traffic to reach Kalaburagi Greenfield Airport. He was then airlifted to Bengaluru by 9.40 a.m.

Mr. Doddmani was getting treatment at United Hospital in the city and was currently recovering. He suddenly developed health complications on Thursday night, following which the family members were insisted upon shifting him to Bengaluru.

Speaking to The Hindu on the treatment provided to the patient, Vikram Siddareddy, Chairman and Managing Director of United Hospital, who is also a general surgeon, said that the patient was saved using Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO).

“ECMO is a technique of providing prolonged cardiac and respiratory support to persons whose heart and lungs are unable to provide an adequate amount of gas exchange or blood supply to sustain life. We, at the United Hospital, used this technique to save the patient. This requirement usually arises post cardiac arrest or severe lung damage due to infection or other reasons. ECMO technique is the first of its kind used for a patient in Kalaburagi,” Dr. Siddareddy said.