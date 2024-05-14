BJP leader Devaraje Gowda in police custody

The Holenarasipur Police, on Tuesday, May 14, took BJP leader G. Devaraje Gowda into custody. A team of police officials led by Dy. SP Ashok D. took him to their custody at the district prison in Hassan.

Devaraje Gowda was arrested by Holenarasipur police on Saturday, May 11, on charges of sexually harassing a woman. He was remanded to judicial custody. However, following an application by Holenarasipur Police, a Holenarasipur court on Monday, remanded him to police custody for two days.

A woman in Holenarasipur town filed a complaint on April 1, alleging that Devaraje Gowda sexually harassed her. Based on the complaint, the police arrested him. Meanwhile, Devaraje Gowda had claimed that he possessed videos and photos related to JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna. After the content was leaked, he blamed Congress leaders.

Bail rejected

The bail application of two people who were arrested by the Special Investigation Team, investigating the allegations of sexual abuse against Prajwal Revanna, was rejected by a Hassan court on Tuesday.

Likhit Gowda and Chetan were arrested on charges of circulating objectionable content through pen drives and messaging applications, on May 12. Their bail plea had been rejected.

They are in judicial custody.

