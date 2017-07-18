BJP leader commits suicide in Belagavi

A BJP leader alleged committed suicide by shooting himself at Turukara Sheegihalli of Bailhongal taluk in Belagavi district.

Shivanagouda Patil (53) was found dead near the Girimalleshwar temple at Turukara Sheegihalli village on Tuesday morning. He had served as the vice president of the block BJP unit.

A team from the Channammana Kittur police station visited the spot. Investigations are on.