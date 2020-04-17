BJP leader booked for bid to get travel pass for primary contact

Following a complaint lodged by Koppal tahsildar Jambunath Majjgi, the Koppal police on Wednesday booked a case against BJP leader and former chairman of the Koppal Urban Development Authority Gurubasava Holagundi for trying to get a person, who was a primary contact of a COVID-19 patient, get a travel pass from government authorities.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Koppal P. Sunil Kumar, Mr. Holagundi, accused number 2, had brought Shikha Sheik, accused number 1, who was a primary contact of a COVID-19 patient (P-194) to Koppal on the promise of getting her a travel pass to go to Mumbai.

It is learnt that Ms. Sheik had travelled from Mumbai to Dharwad in a private bus on March 19 and a COVID-19 patient had also travelled in the same bus, making the former the primary contact. She had stayed in various places and finally landed in Koppal. Mr. Holagundi took her in his scooter to the police headquarters in Koppal for getting her a travel pass.

Upon knowing her travel history, the Koppal police quarantined Ms. Sheik and the family members of a person she had stayed with. Ms. Sheik revealed that she had come to Koppal on the promise by Mr. Holagundi to get her a pass. Mr. Holagundi had initially refused to undergo institutional quarantine.

Mr. Sunil Kumar directed authorities to take steps to quarantine Mr. Holagundi.

Superintendent of Police G. Sangeetha said Mr. Holagundi was finally sent to an institutional quarantine on Wednesday.