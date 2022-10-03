BJP leader banished from Kalaburagi

The Hindu Bureau KALABURAGI
October 03, 2022 21:21 IST

Manikant Rathod, a BJP leader who was allegedly involved in many criminal activities including the smuggling of rice meant for distribution among unprivileged people through the Public Distribution System (PDS) for free under the Anna Bhagya Scheme, has been banished from Kalaburagi district.

Kalaburagi City Police Commissioner Y.S. Ravikumar issued an order on Friday itself giving him five days to vacate the city limits. Many criminal cases, most of which are related to smuggling of PDS rice, have been registered against Rathod in Kalaburagi, Yadgir and Vijayapura districts.

A few Dalit organisations had complained against Rathod when Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Alok Kumar had recently visited Kalaburagi and Mr. Kumar had assured them of action within a week.

Mr. Rathod had shared in his Facebook account the photos of him with former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and other BJP leaders.

Addur Srinivasulu, Deputy Commissioner of Police, told media representatives that Mr. Rathod was banished from the city for a year.  

