April 03, 2023 12:18 pm | Updated 12:18 pm IST - Hassan

BJP leader Ayanur Manjunath has announced that he will resign as member of the Karnataka Legislative Council.

On April 3, he told mediapersons in Shivamogga that he had sought a ticket from BJP to contest the Karnataka Assembly elections from Shivamogga. “However, there is hardly any chance of getting the ticket,” he said.

He criticised former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa for allegedly lobbying for the ticket for his son K.E. Kanthesh.

