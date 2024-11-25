 />

BJP leader Ashwathnarayan greets GTD on his birthday

Updated - November 25, 2024 09:11 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
BJP leader Ashwath Narayan greeted senior JD(S) leader G.T. Deve Gowda on his birthday in Mysuru on Monday.

BJP leader Ashwath Narayan greeted senior JD(S) leader G.T. Deve Gowda on his birthday in Mysuru on Monday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan greeted senior JD(S) leader G.T. Deve Gowda on his birthday in Mysuru on Monday.

Mysuru city BJP president and former MLA L. Nagendra was present when Mr. Narayan met Mr. Gowda at Jaladarshini Guest House in Mysuru.

It may be mentioned here that former Union Minister C.M. Ibrahim too greeted Mr. Gowda on his birthday in Mysuru on Monday. Incidentally, Mr. Gowda was in the news on Sunday after he lashed out at the JD(S) leadership for allegedly ill-treating him.

Published - November 25, 2024 09:09 pm IST

0 / 0
