BJP leader Araga Jnanendra demands CM’s resignation over ST corporation scam

Former Home Minister and BJP leader Araga Jnanendra has said that the former Minister for Scheduled Tribes Welfare, B. Nagendra, may land in trouble again for his statements about the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after being released on bail.

Answering a question in a press conference in Shivamogga on Thursday, Mr. Jnanendra said that Nagendra’s comments that ED officials forced him to name the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister during the interrogation were uncalled for. “He should not forget that he is on bail. His statements may lead to cancellation of his bail,” Jnanendra said. Mr. Nagendra, who was arrested by ED on charges of his involvement in the scam at the Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation, has been released on bail.

Mr. Jnanendra, referring to the investigation into the scam, stated that State government wanted to close the case by setting up a Special Investigation Team. However, as the money transaction was involved in the scam, the ED entered. “The ED has conducted a detailed investigation into the scam and collected information where all the money was spent. The accused spent the money during Lok Sabha elections. However, the SIT set up by the State government did not bring out these details. The SIT did not even name the Minister as accused in the case, he stated.

Further, Mr. Jnanendra said the Congress government in the State has no moral right to celebrate Valmiki Jayanthi after misusing the money meant for the welfare of the Scheduled Tribes. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who also holds the finance portfolio, should take moral responsibility for the case and resign. “The money with the corporation was transferred by opening a new bank account. This could not have been done without the knowledge of the Finance Minister,” he demanded.

Legislators S.N. Channabasappa, Dhananjay Sarji, and others were present at the press conference.

