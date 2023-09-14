BJP launches indefinite protest seeking permission for Ganesh festivities at Idgah Maidan in Hubballi

September 14, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The issue of installation of Ganesh idol at the Idgah Maidan in Hubballi turned into a contentious issue this year with the Municipal Corporation yet to take a decision and the BJP leaders launching an indefinite agitation on Thursday seeking permission to hold public celebrations of the festival at the venue like last year.

Earlier in the day, Member of Legislative Assembly Arvind Bellad led a delegation of BJP council members and leaders to urge Municipal Commissioner Eshwar Ullagaddi to give permission for the festivities at the venue.

He argued that as already the Municipal Corporation has passed a resolution permitting the celebration of Ganesh festival at the venue, the Municipal Commissioner should issue permission based on the resolution.

“Already, a resolution has been passed by the Municipal Council. The question of seeking permission from the Deputy Commissioner or the government does not arise at all,” he said.

The Municipal Commissioner, however, clarified that despite the resolution by the council, he has to consider various issues, including law and order before, taking any decision and so, he has sought the opinion of the Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad.

But the BJP council members took exception to it. They, meanwhile, urged him to discuss the issue with the Deputy Commissioner and give permission at the earliest. As they did not get any specific assurance from the Municipal Commissioner, they came out of his office and announced that they will hold an indefinite agitation till the permission is given.

Staging a dharna in front of the Municipal Commissioner’s office, the protestors raised slogans against the State government and said that the Siddaramaiah-led government is not giving permission for the festival to be celebrated at the Idgah Maidan only to appease Muslims. They also sought to know how can it become a law and order issue now, as the festival was celebrated peacefully last year. They even said that the Municipal Commissioner is acting like a puppet of the State government.

Subsequently, the protesting members brought harmonium and other musical instruments and started singing bhajans seeking permission for Ganesh festivities at the Idgah Maidan located next to the Kittur Chennamma Circle in Hubballi.

Moves court

Meanwhile, a writ petition was filed in the High Court of Karnataka in Dharwad by Anjuman-e-Islam, Hubballi, against what it said changing the religious character of the maidan.

President of Anjuman-e-Islam Mohammed Yusuf C. Savanur told The Hindu that the Places of Worship Act prohibits conversion of any place of worship and ensures maintenance of its religious character. He said that they have approached court contending that giving permission to holding any other religious event will violate the law. The petition came up before the court on Thursday and has been listed for hearing on Friday.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the Municipal Council Suvarna Kallakuntla too approached court raising the issue of breach of privilege by inserting an additional agenda in the council meeting. The additional agenda included permitting Ganesh festivities at the Idgah Maidan which was then approved amid chaos.

Ms. Kallakuntla told The Hindu that as per the council rules, members should be informed well in advance of inclusion of any additional agenda during the council meeting so that they can come prepared for the discussion.

However, three issues got listed as additional agenda in the last meeting of the Municipal Corporation without any prior intimation to the members which amounted to breach of privilege.

