BJP launches counter attack on H. D. Kumaraswamy over remarks against RSS

BENGALURU

06 October 2021 17:01 IST

RDPR Minister K. S. Eshwarappa says HDK made the remarks to woo voters in the next Assembly elections

A day after JD(S) leader H. D. Kumaraswamy accused the RSS of controlling the country’s administration, BJP leaders launched a counter attack on the former chief minister.

On October 5, BJP national general secretary C. T. Ravi had asked Mr. Kumaraswamy to visit a RSS shakha to understand its purpose.

On October 6, RDPR Minister K. S. Eshwarappa said there was some kind of a mental block with respect to Mr. Kumaraswamy. “He should remove that mental block and look at the RSS with a straightforward view. What would have happened if the RSS was not powerful? If India is strong on the global scene, it is due to the fact that an RSS-inspired volunteer is holding the post of Prime Minister. He has been able to take all the countries along with India.”

RSS is trying to bring poor and tribal people into the mainstream by taking care of all their requirements. It is also trying to inculcate national spirit in all spheres, he said.

Accusing Mr. Kumaraswamy of making remarks against the RSS keeping in mind the next Assembly elections, he said such a trend is not a good development. Mr. Kumaraswamy may be making such comments about RSS under the illusion of getting votes from other communities, he said.

Referring to Mr. Kumaraswamy’s statement that the a large number of bureaucrats had been trained by RSS, he said, “ What is wrong if the RSS gives financial aid to poor students pursuing civil services?”

BJP State vice-president B. Y. Vijayendra tweeted, “RSS is an embodiment of selfless service and nationalism. Mr. Kumaraswamy’s comments expose his ignorance about the RSS and its legacy, which the former prime minister and his father H. D. Deve Gowda is aware of. He praised RSS and even participated in its programme in 1977.” He uploaded newspaper cuttings of the programme in which Mr. Gowda had participated.