BJP launches campaign

January 07, 2024 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - BENGALURU

The BJP State unit on Sunday launched a campaign titled “Mane Manege Manthrakshate” as a prelude to the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Veteran BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa and BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra participated in the campaign in Bengaluru while various other leaders, including Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, took part in the campaign in different districts.

Under the campaign, the BJP leaders are trying to build a tempo for the inauguration of the Ram Mandir.