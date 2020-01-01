BJP launches campaign in support of CAA

The Bharatiya Janata Party has launched a State-wide awareness campaign on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.
The State BJP plans to hold public rallies in every district by January 15. This will culminate in a mega rally in Bengaluru where at least one lakh people will attend, said N. Ravikumar, general secretary, BJP, Karnataka. These rallies will be addressed by senior party leaders who will “clear all misconceptions about CAA”, he said.
This will be coupled with a door-to-door campaign in the State, to be inaugurated by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on January 5. The minority morcha of the party will take the lead to campaign in areas dominated by Muslim residents, “assuring them that CAA is not against them and they will come to no harm.”
Similar campaigns will be taken up by the Slum Morcha and Farmers’ Morcha in the State, he said.
