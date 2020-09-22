BJP Kisan Morcha welcomes farm Bills

22 September 2020 21:17 IST

The BJP Kisan Morcha has welcomed the agriculture Bills of the central government, stating that they would benefit the farming community.

K.T. Satish, Hassan district president of Kisan Morcha, in a press conference in Hassan on Tuesday, said the Opposition parties were opposing the Bills for political reasons. The government had brought changes in the APMC Act and deregulated many agri produces so that growers could be benefited. At present, farmers are under the clutches of middlemen, who make money, he said.

The Opposition had opposed the Bills because their followers lose control over the markets, where farmers were being cheated. Several farmers’ organisations were staging protests against the Bills without understanding the benefits they offer, he added.

