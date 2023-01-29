BJP Kisan Morcha decides to work to take organic farming forward

January 29, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - HUBBALLI

National president of BJP Kisan Morcha Rajkumar Chahar has stressed the need for checking indiscriminate use of chemical pesticides in farming. Instead, awareness should be created on organic farming, he said and added that the Kisan Morcha will take this forward.

Speaking at the inauguration of the national executive meeting of BJP Kisan Morcha in Belagavi on Sunday, Mr. Chahar said that the national executive will work towards taking the message forward.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too has emphasised on the need for organic farming during his Man Ki Baat, he said.

Mr. Chahar said that before 2014, the outlay for agricultural budget stood at ₹39,000 crore and under the BJP rule, it has been increased to ₹1.35 lakh crore. While the former Prime Minister A.B. Vajpayee introduced Kisan Credit Cards, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought animal husbandry and fisheries under the scheme, he said.

He said that it is the BJP government which is working for the welfare of farmers. He said that under the Kisan Samman Yojna, financial assistance of ₹6,000 is being given to farmers which helps them purchase seeds and fertilizers.

Agriculture budget

The former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa referred to the agriculture budget he presented in 2008 and said that he had ensured that farmers received ₹10,000 under Kisan Samman Yojna by adding the State’s contribution to it. The Ganga Kalyan Scheme under which hundreds of tanks have been filled has helped farmers, he said.

Mr. Yediyurappa said that the BJP gives a lot of importance to farmers and his government has the credit of making the Raita Geete (farmers anthem) compulsory at State government programmes.

State president of Kisan Morcha Iranna Kadadi made the introductory remarks and spoke about the reasons for choosing Belagavi for hosting the two-day national executive committee meeting of Kisan Morcha.

He said that the meeting will deliberate on farmers welfare schemes and programmes chalked out by State and Union governments. It will pass resolutions for seeking solutions to farmers problems and recommend them to the party’s central leadership,, he said.

BJP national general secretary C.T. Ravi, general secretary of the State unit N. Ravikumar, Member of Parliament Mangala Angadi and others were present.

Earlier, Mr. Yediyurappa and Mr. Chahar other leaders were brought to the meeting venue in an embellished bullock cart.