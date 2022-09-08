BJP keen to use Janaspandana platform to kickstart poll preparations

The twice-postponed event, now scheduled for Saturday, has been renamed from ‘Janotsava’ to ‘Janaspandana’

As the convention to mark the anniversary of the BJP government in Karnataka has finally been scheduled for September 10 — after two postponements — the ruling party strategists are keen to use it as a launching pad for formally commencing the party’s preparations for Assembly elections that are seven months away.

The public convention, which is being held to mark the first anniversary of Basavaraj Bommai government and third anniversary of the BJP regime, was supposed to be held on July 28. But the party had to cancel the event following outrage among its cadre over the murder of its youth wing office-bearer from Dakshina Kannada district, Praveen Nettaru.

PM’s visit

In an effort to assuage the feelings of the cadre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was invited to address a public event in Dakshina Kannada a week ago. The plan was to build further on the tempo of the Prime Minister’s visit by quickly holding the anniversary convention. But the convention that was scheduled on September 8 had to be put off by a few days again following the death of Minister Umesh Katti.

Now, party leaders have even changed the name of the convention from the earlier “Janotsava ” (celebration of people) to “Janaspandana” (people connect) for the fear of appearing insensitive as some of the areas, including Bengaluru, are reeling under the impact of heavy rains.

BJP leaders are banking on the Saturday event to boost the morale of party workers ahead of the 2023 Assembly polls. The party has been on the defensive following a slew of controversies, including the death of the youth wing office-bearer. This was followed by the episode of leaked audio clip in which Law Minister J.C. Madhuswamy is heard saying that the government is not functioning, but just carrying on. The contractors’ association too has reiterated its allegations that 40% commission was being demanded to get contract deals from government.

Congress events

Meanwhile, the principal Opposition Congress appears to be in an aggressive mode after two recent events — convention to mark the 75 th birthday of its legislature party leader Siddaramaiah and the freedom march organised on Independence Day. Both saw overwhelming response.

Following this, the BJP strategists are keen to use Janaspandana to boost the morale of their own party cadre. The event has gained importance since it is the first such programme after veteran leader B.S. Yediyurappa was made BJP Parliamentary Board member.

The location

Also, the party has strategically scheduled the programme in Doddaballapur as part of its efforts to make inroads into this region comprising Kolar, Chickballapur, and Bengaluru Rural districts. In this region that has 16 Assembly seats, the BJP has won only one while another Independent has backed the party government.

Health Minister Dr. Sudhakar, who is the lone party MLA from this region, has been given the responsibility of increasing the party’s strength here.