ADVERTISEMENT

BJP Karnataka wants Amit Shah to attend proposed mega convention to build tempo for Lok Sabha polls

November 15, 2023 12:04 pm | Updated 01:04 pm IST - BENGALURU

The convention is being organised to mark the taking over of Mr. Vijayendra as new president of the BJP State unit

The Hindu Bureau

Former BJP Karnataka chief B.S. Yediyurappa (left) wants Home Minister Amit Shah to participate in a grand event that would mark the taking over of the State BJP leadership by B.Y. Vijayendra | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

The Opposition BJP in Karnataka is trying to build tempo ahead of the Lok Sabha elections by using the occasion of B.Y. Vijayendra taking over as party State president. Former chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Wednesday announced that a mega convention of over one lakh workers would be organised soon in which Union Home Minister Amit Shah would participate.

ALSO READ
BJP leader Vijayendra goes on meeting spree with Deve Gowda, S.M. Krishna, and Bommai

“We want to organise a mega convention in which over one lakh workers from the party would participate to mark the taking over of Mr. Vijayendra as the party State president. We want Union Home Minister Amit Shah to participate in it,” Mr. Yediyurappa told media persons at a programme that had been organised at the BJP State office to mark the change of guard in the party organisation. 

Mr. Yediyurappa said his son Vijayendra had taken over as State president “as per the instructions and blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and National President J.P. Nadda.” He said there was a rare enthusiasm among party workers and supporters after he was appointed State president. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
Some disgruntlement over B.Y. Vijayendra’s appointment as Karnataka BJP chief

Former State presidents and veteran leaders D.V. Sadananda Gowda and K.S. Eshwarappa wished good luck to Mr. Vijayendra and called upon party cadre to focus on sweeping the next Lok Sabha polls by winning all the 28 seats in the State.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US