BJP Karnataka wants Amit Shah to attend proposed mega convention to build tempo for Lok Sabha polls

November 15, 2023 12:04 pm | Updated 01:04 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Opposition BJP in Karnataka is trying to build tempo ahead of the Lok Sabha elections by using the occasion of B.Y. Vijayendra taking over as party State president. Former chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Wednesday announced that a mega convention of over one lakh workers would be organised soon in which Union Home Minister Amit Shah would participate.

“We want to organise a mega convention in which over one lakh workers from the party would participate to mark the taking over of Mr. Vijayendra as the party State president. We want Union Home Minister Amit Shah to participate in it,” Mr. Yediyurappa told media persons at a programme that had been organised at the BJP State office to mark the change of guard in the party organisation.

Mr. Yediyurappa said his son Vijayendra had taken over as State president “as per the instructions and blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and National President J.P. Nadda.” He said there was a rare enthusiasm among party workers and supporters after he was appointed State president.

Former State presidents and veteran leaders D.V. Sadananda Gowda and K.S. Eshwarappa wished good luck to Mr. Vijayendra and called upon party cadre to focus on sweeping the next Lok Sabha polls by winning all the 28 seats in the State.