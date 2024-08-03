Accusing the BJP of misusing the office of the Governor in Karnataka on the MUDA issue for their politics, Minister for School Education Madhu Bangarappa said the entire cabinet would stand by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on the issue of the Governor’s notice to the CM.

Addressing mediapersons in Shivanogga on August 3, Madhu Bangarappa said that Siddaramaiah had no role in the alleged MUD A scam. His wife was allotted sites legally. “In fact, the allotment was made when the BJP was in power. Then Mr. Rajeev was chairman of the MUDA. If there were any illegal allotments of sites, it was during the BJP rule,” he said.

“B.Y. Vijayendra is a corrupt politician. Because of his misdeeds, his father and former CM B. S. Yediyurappa went to jail and, a few years later, lost the post of CM. Besides that, as per his own affidavit filed during the elections, he had been facing serious criminal charges. He deserves first rank in corruption,” he remarked.

Further, the Minister said the State Government would probe all allegations related to the previous BJP government. “We will expose them and hold an investigation into misuse of office and funds.”

On Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre’s direction to act on encroachment of forests, Madhu Bangarappa said the instruction was with regard to the encroachments since 2015. “During his last visit to Shivamogga, Mr. Khandre said the same thing. Considering the court orders, it was necessary to act on recent encroachments. Certainly, the government will act as per law,” he said.

With regard to sanctioning relief to flood-affected families, the Minister said the government would provide relief to all, including those staying in unauthorised houses. “The families that lost their houses will get a house,” he added.

Shivamogga district Congress committee president R. Prasanna Kumar and former MP Ayanur Manjunath were among those present at the event.