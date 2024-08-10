ADVERTISEMENT

BJP-JD(S) trying to remove elected govt. by misusing governor’s office, alleges M.B. Patil

Published - August 10, 2024 07:06 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Industries M.B. Patil has said that the Opposition parties are making efforts to remove the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government by making false allegations against him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to the media in Shivamogga on Saturday, Mr. Patil said Siddaramaiah had no black mark in his 40-year-long political career. The BJP and JD(S) were not ready to tolerate a leader from the other backward classes (OBC) becoming Chief Minister for a second term. They had been misusing the Governor’s office to remove the democratically elected government, he said.

Further, he said BJP leader Basanagouda Yatnal himself accused BJP leaders of being involved during the BJP rule. He alleged huge corruption during the COVID-19 pandemic and also said BJP state president Vijayendra transferred huge sums abroad. “Why can’t the BJP leaders answer to allegations by their party colleague?” he asked.

Shivamogga airport

On Shivamogga Airport, the Minister said that due to poor visibility flights could not land in Shivamogga Airport on many occasions. Some technical issues were needed to be addressed. “We are looking into them. Not only in Shivamogga, many airports face the visibility issue. We will address them,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Patil was on a visit to Shivamogga to take part in a programme at Sheeelasampadana Mutt at Gonibeedu in Bhadravati taluk.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US