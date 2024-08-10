BJP-JD(S) trying to remove elected govt. by misusing governor’s office, alleges M.B. Patil

Minister for Industries M.B. Patil has said that the Opposition parties are making efforts to remove the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government by making false allegations against him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to the media in Shivamogga on Saturday, Mr. Patil said Siddaramaiah had no black mark in his 40-year-long political career. The BJP and JD(S) were not ready to tolerate a leader from the other backward classes (OBC) becoming Chief Minister for a second term. They had been misusing the Governor’s office to remove the democratically elected government, he said.

Further, he said BJP leader Basanagouda Yatnal himself accused BJP leaders of being involved during the BJP rule. He alleged huge corruption during the COVID-19 pandemic and also said BJP state president Vijayendra transferred huge sums abroad. “Why can’t the BJP leaders answer to allegations by their party colleague?” he asked.

Shivamogga airport

On Shivamogga Airport, the Minister said that due to poor visibility flights could not land in Shivamogga Airport on many occasions. Some technical issues were needed to be addressed. “We are looking into them. Not only in Shivamogga, many airports face the visibility issue. We will address them,” he said.

Mr. Patil was on a visit to Shivamogga to take part in a programme at Sheeelasampadana Mutt at Gonibeedu in Bhadravati taluk.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.