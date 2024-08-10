GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP-JD(S) trying to remove elected govt. by misusing governor’s office, alleges M.B. Patil

Published - August 10, 2024 07:06 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Industries M.B. Patil has said that the Opposition parties are making efforts to remove the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government by making false allegations against him.

Speaking to the media in Shivamogga on Saturday, Mr. Patil said Siddaramaiah had no black mark in his 40-year-long political career. The BJP and JD(S) were not ready to tolerate a leader from the other backward classes (OBC) becoming Chief Minister for a second term. They had been misusing the Governor’s office to remove the democratically elected government, he said.

Further, he said BJP leader Basanagouda Yatnal himself accused BJP leaders of being involved during the BJP rule. He alleged huge corruption during the COVID-19 pandemic and also said BJP state president Vijayendra transferred huge sums abroad. “Why can’t the BJP leaders answer to allegations by their party colleague?” he asked.

Shivamogga airport

On Shivamogga Airport, the Minister said that due to poor visibility flights could not land in Shivamogga Airport on many occasions. Some technical issues were needed to be addressed. “We are looking into them. Not only in Shivamogga, many airports face the visibility issue. We will address them,” he said.

Mr. Patil was on a visit to Shivamogga to take part in a programme at Sheeelasampadana Mutt at Gonibeedu in Bhadravati taluk.

