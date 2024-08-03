GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP, JD(S) trying to destabilise our govt by November-December: DKS

The Opposition’s efforts, however, will not succeed, says the Deputy Chief Minister

Published - August 03, 2024 10:18 pm IST - Bengaluru/Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar at the inauguration of the Congress’s Janandolana at Ramanagara on Saturday.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar at the inauguration of the Congress’s Janandolana at Ramanagara on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The BJP and the Janata Dal (S) were trying to destabilise the government by November-December, but they would not succeed, KPCC president and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said at Ramanagara on Saturday.

He was speaking at Janandolana, a series of programmes the Congress is holding to counter the BJP’s padayatra to “expose the Opposition’s falsehoods“.

At the event at Ramanagara, Mr. Shivakumar said: “They are trying to destabilise our government by November-December. But our government is not a pot to break; they are daydreaming.”

The Deputy Chief Minister questioned JD(S) leader and Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s decision to participate in the padayatra after stating that he would not do so because of the involvement of BJP’s Hassan leader Preetham Gowda, whom he accused of distributing pen drives containing videos of alleged sexual abuse by his nephew, Prajwal Revanna.

“Mr. Kumaraswamy had earlier falsely accused me of being behind the release of pen drives. Now, he is saying that Mr. Preetham Gowda was behind it. He said that he would not participate in the padayatra because Mr. Preetham Gowda was involved. Why is he participating now?” he questioned. “Why is the BJP silent on Mr. Kumaraswamy’s allegation that Mr. Preetham Gowda was involved?” he asked.

In Shivamogga, reacting to the march, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Saturday that BJP and JD(S) leaders had no moral right to speak on corruption. “We will bring out the scams that occurred when they were in power,” he said.

Reacting to Mr. Kumaraswamy’s statement that the Congress government would not last long, the Chief Minister said the Congress came to power after winning 135 seats in the Assembly elections.

“The JD(S) won only 19 seats. Any effort to dislodge the Congress government will not be successful,” he added.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.