BJP, JD(S) trying to destabilise our govt by November-December: DKS

The BJP and the Janata Dal (S) were trying to destabilise the government by November-December, but they would not succeed, KPCC president and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said at Ramanagara on Saturday.

He was speaking at Janandolana, a series of programmes the Congress is holding to counter the BJP’s padayatra to “expose the Opposition’s falsehoods“.

At the event at Ramanagara, Mr. Shivakumar said: “They are trying to destabilise our government by November-December. But our government is not a pot to break; they are daydreaming.”

The Deputy Chief Minister questioned JD(S) leader and Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s decision to participate in the padayatra after stating that he would not do so because of the involvement of BJP’s Hassan leader Preetham Gowda, whom he accused of distributing pen drives containing videos of alleged sexual abuse by his nephew, Prajwal Revanna.

“Mr. Kumaraswamy had earlier falsely accused me of being behind the release of pen drives. Now, he is saying that Mr. Preetham Gowda was behind it. He said that he would not participate in the padayatra because Mr. Preetham Gowda was involved. Why is he participating now?” he questioned. “Why is the BJP silent on Mr. Kumaraswamy’s allegation that Mr. Preetham Gowda was involved?” he asked.

In Shivamogga, reacting to the march, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Saturday that BJP and JD(S) leaders had no moral right to speak on corruption. “We will bring out the scams that occurred when they were in power,” he said.

Reacting to Mr. Kumaraswamy’s statement that the Congress government would not last long, the Chief Minister said the Congress came to power after winning 135 seats in the Assembly elections.

“The JD(S) won only 19 seats. Any effort to dislodge the Congress government will not be successful,” he added.