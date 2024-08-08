BJP, JD(S) slammed for pursuing ‘politics of hate’ against Siddaramaiah

Speakers at a discussion organised by Karnataka State Backward Classes Forum slammed the BJP and Janata Dal (Secular) for ‘’targeting’’ Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the MUDA case pertaining to alleged irregularities in the allotment of sites.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event, conducted in association with other AHINDA organisations on Thursday also took note of the Governor’s role in the entire exercise and remained cautious about the future move and the possible outcome.

Janagere Venkataramaiah, writer, who delivered the inaugural address said that the forces of communalism and casteism as represented by the BJP and the JD(S) had come together to dethrone a popular leader of the backward classes and it was a conspiracy of the caste supremacists against the backward classes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Venkatramaiah said that throughout history in India people who worked for the upliftment of the poor, the backward castes, and those who were backward socio-economically, have been targeted by the society at large and cited the example of the 12th-century reformer saint Basavanna.

He said in the post-independent history of the State D. Devaraj Urs, the champion of the backward classes, was not spared and came under attack. Similarly, former Chief Minister S. Bangarappa was forced to quit after he was falsely implicated in the Classik Computer case, he added.

Mr. Venkataramaiah also cited the example of N. Dharam Singh as another instance of a backward class leader whose rise was not tolerated as his Government collapsed because of defections engineered by JD(S) and attributed it to the politics of hatred and jealousy fueled by the BJP and the JD(S).

ADVERTISEMENT

‘’Those who are spearheading the padayatra against Chief Minister are embroiled in controversies and scandals and have no moral right to seek the resignation of Mr.Siddaramaiah,” said Mr. Venkataramaiah who listed some of the cases registered against the leaders of the two parties.

Dinesh Amin Mattu, journalist, said lot of people were perceiving a parallel with what the then Governor Hans Raj Bharadwaj did by sanctioning the prosecution of B.S.Yediyurappa who was the Chief Minister in 2011. But Mr.Yediyurappa was indicted in a Lokayukta report on illegal mining apart from which there were a slew of public representations to Mr. Bharadwaj on the unbridled corruption in State.

Hence, the state of affairs then could not be compared with the present situation, said Mr. Mattu. Even in case the Governor sanctions prosecution, nothing will change overnight as there are legal recourses available, he added.

K.S. Shivaramu, president of the forum, said the BJP wants to politically finish Mr. Siddaramaiah as he was instrumental in stymying its growth in South India. Mr. Siddaramaiah has taken a strong stance against the communal politics of the BJP and has emerged as a thorn in its plan of coming to power in the south, he added.

D. Thimmaiah, MLC, Banjagere Jayaprakash, writer and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.