GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP, JD(S) slammed for pursuing ‘politics of hate’ against Siddaramaiah

The Opposition in Karnataka accused of ‘intolerance’ to the rise of a backward class leader

Published - August 08, 2024 07:36 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Writer Janagere Venkatramaiah, D.Thimmaiah, MLC, State Backward Classes Forum president K.S. Shivaramu and others at a discussion programme on politics of hate, in Mysuru on Thursday.

Writer Janagere Venkatramaiah, D.Thimmaiah, MLC, State Backward Classes Forum president K.S. Shivaramu and others at a discussion programme on politics of hate, in Mysuru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Speakers at a discussion organised by Karnataka State Backward Classes Forum slammed the BJP and Janata Dal (Secular) for ‘’targeting’’ Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the MUDA case pertaining to alleged irregularities in the allotment of sites.

The event, conducted in association with other AHINDA organisations on Thursday also took note of the Governor’s role in the entire exercise and remained cautious about the future move and the possible outcome.

Janagere Venkataramaiah, writer, who delivered the inaugural address said that the forces of communalism and casteism as represented by the BJP and the JD(S) had come together to dethrone a popular leader of the backward classes and it was a conspiracy of the caste supremacists against the backward classes.

Mr. Venkatramaiah said that throughout history in India people who worked for the upliftment of the poor, the backward castes, and those who were backward socio-economically, have been targeted by the society at large and cited the example of the 12th-century reformer saint Basavanna.

He said in the post-independent history of the State D. Devaraj Urs, the champion of the backward classes, was not spared and came under attack. Similarly, former Chief Minister S. Bangarappa was forced to quit after he was falsely implicated in the Classik Computer case, he added.

Mr. Venkataramaiah also cited the example of N. Dharam Singh as another instance of a backward class leader whose rise was not tolerated as his Government collapsed because of defections engineered by JD(S) and attributed it to the politics of hatred and jealousy fueled by the BJP and the JD(S).

‘’Those who are spearheading the padayatra against Chief Minister are embroiled in controversies and scandals and have no moral right to seek the resignation of Mr.Siddaramaiah,” said Mr. Venkataramaiah who listed some of the cases registered against the leaders of the two parties.

Dinesh Amin Mattu, journalist, said lot of people were perceiving a parallel with what the then Governor Hans Raj Bharadwaj did by sanctioning the prosecution of B.S.Yediyurappa who was the Chief Minister in 2011. But Mr.Yediyurappa was indicted in a Lokayukta report on illegal mining apart from which there were a slew of public representations to Mr. Bharadwaj on the unbridled corruption in State.

Hence, the state of affairs then could not be compared with the present situation, said Mr. Mattu. Even in case the Governor sanctions prosecution, nothing will change overnight as there are legal recourses available, he added.

K.S. Shivaramu, president of the forum, said the BJP wants to politically finish Mr. Siddaramaiah as he was instrumental in stymying its growth in South India. Mr. Siddaramaiah has taken a strong stance against the communal politics of the BJP and has emerged as a thorn in its plan of coming to power in the south, he added.

D. Thimmaiah, MLC, Banjagere Jayaprakash, writer and others were present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.