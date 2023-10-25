BJP-JD(S) seat sharing talks may wait till polls to five State assemblies

October 25, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated October 26, 2023 04:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

The discussion on seat-sharing arrangement between the BJP and the Janata Dal (Secular) for the Parliamentary polls in 2024 is likely to commence after the Assembly polls in five States or by the end of this month when the ticket distribution process is completed.

While JD(S) State president and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy had earlier said that the seat-sharing formula could be hammered out soon after Dasara festivities, party sources indicated that the JD(S) leadership has told the BJP leadership that it may also wait till the polls to State assemblies are completed.

“Currently, the top BJP leadership and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are busy campaigning in elections for the five assemblies. It may be difficult for them to take time out to discuss Karnataka seat sharing. The JD(S) leadership has indicated that the discussion here could wait since there is time for Lok Sabha polls,” party sources said. “Only if BJP leaders are willing, the discussion may take place after the completion of ticket distribution process,” another source said.

Link to BJP State chief choice

The JD(S) sources said the discussion could be more fruitful if it is taken up after the appointment of a new BJP State chief and also the leaders of opposition in Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council. The JD(S) has indicated to the BJP that a preliminary meeting between the leaders of two parties could be held to bring consensus among leaders before the final discussion on seat sharing could be held, sources said.

Meanwhile, the JD(S) is confident of securing at least four seats of the 28 in Karnataka during the seat sharing. While the JD(S) is looking to contest in four to six seats in Old Mysore region, party sources said that it will be winnability of the alliance that would be considered. Party sources aware of the developments indicated that the discussion will revolve around Mandya, Hassan, Kolar, Tumakuru, and Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha constituencies.

