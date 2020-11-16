BJP-JD(S) pact likely in Mandya DCC bank election

The JD(S) and the BJP could be headed for an understanding in the election to the post of chairman in Mandya DCC bank, scheduled for Tuesday.

JD(S) sources said the BJP could support the regional party in the election to keep the Congress out of power. While the JD(S) has five members, the BJP has three members, and the Congress seven in the 15-member committee, sources said.

Discussions between the two parties took place on Friday evening when the former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy met Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa. The meeting had triggered speculation in political circles about their increasing proximity; it was their second meeting in the past three months. “The two leaders have inched closer on ties in the DCC bank election,” a source said.

The source also said the meeting was not primarily about the DCC bank elections, but about funds for pending projects in some constituencies represented by JD(S) legislators. Party legislator C.S. Puttaraju was also present with Mr. Kumaraswamy.