BJP-JD(S) leaders hold joint meeting to rev up NDA candidate’s campaign in South Teachers constituency

BJP-JD(S) leaders held a joint meeting in Mysuru on Sunday to rev up the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate K. Vivekananda’s campaign in the ensuing elections to the Legislative Council from South Teachers constituency.

The meeting held on BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra’s initiative was attended by senior JD(S) leaders including former Ministers G.T. Deve Gowda and S.R. Mahesh, besides BJP leaders including MLA Srivatsa, former MLA Nagendra and former MP C.H. Vijayshankar.

Mr. Vijayendra said he took the initiative to convene a joint meeting as he was unable to attend the meeting attended by JD (S) state president H D Kumaraswamy a few days ago. The joint candidate of BJP-JD(S) K. Vivekananda is pitted against Congress party’s Marithibbe Gowda, a four-time MLC looking for his fifth straight win from the constituency.

The BJP’s State president drew the party leaders and workers attending the meeting to the efforts made by the JD(S) leaders and workers of Mysuru during the campaign of BJP candidate for recently held Lok Sabha elections from Mysuru Yaduveer Wadiyar. He expressed satisfaction over the understanding and cooperation between the workers of the two parties during the joint campaign for Lok Sabha elections and pointed out that JD(S) workers in many constituencies were more enthusiastic than the BJP.

He called upon the workers of both parties to jointly campaign for Mr. Vivekananda from the JD(S) in the ensuing elections to the Legislative Council from South Teachers’ constituency.

It may be mentioned here that the BJP leadership had decided to concede the South Teachers’ constituency seat to JD(S) as part of a seat-sharing arrangement between the NDA alliance partners, leading to Mr. Vivekananda of the JD(S) filing his nominations

While seeking the first preference vote for Mr. Vivekananda, Mr. Vijayendra said the party was committed to working for the alliance candidate even though there were aspirants for the seat from the BJP.

During his talk, Mr. Vijayendra came down heavily against the Congress party for allegedly ruining the education sector in Karnataka after coming to power. Within the first month of coming to power, the BJP leader lamented that the Congress party replaced the National Education Policy (NEP) of the Centre with a State Education Policy (SEP).

The BJP leader also criticized the Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Madhu Bangarappa and raised questions about the Minister’s Kannada knowledge.

He cited Mr. G.T. Deve Gowda and said the earlier JD(S)-BJP coalition government in Karnataka under Mr. H.D. Kumaraswamy was the “golden era” for not only Karnataka in general but for the education sector in particular. The education sector received much attention and liberal grants during the tenure of his father and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa also, he said.

While taking a potshot at the rival Congress candidate’s campaign, Mr. Vijayendra wondered what would happen to the “sanctity” of the teachers’ constituency if victory is achieved through money power.