ADVERTISEMENT

BJP, JD(S) leaders criticise State govt. for not releasing sufficient funds for Shivamogga Dasara

October 21, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Leaders of the BJP and the JD(S) have criticized the State government for releasing only ₹20 lakhs for Shivamogga Dasara celebrations, being conducted by Shivamogga City Corporation.

Former Minister and senior BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa said the State government had released only ₹20 lakhs for the celebrations. “This shows the government has become bankrupt. The government has no funds for Dasara celebrations in Shivamogga. In the previous year, the BJP government had released ₹1 crore. Let the government take back the amount granted. We will raise contributions from the public in Shivamogga,” he said.

Former MLA and JD(S) leader K.B. Prasanna, in another press conference, said that the government had sufficient money to get new cars for the Minister, but not for Dasara celebrations. He urged the State government to release at least ₹1 crore for the celebrations.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Shivamogga City Corporation has sought ₹1.5 crore for Dasara celebrations. A delegation led by Shivamogga MLA S.N. Channabasappa had met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seeking funds for the celebrations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US