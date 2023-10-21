BJP, JD(S) leaders criticise State govt. for not releasing sufficient funds for Shivamogga Dasara

October 21, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - Shivamogga

Leaders of the BJP and the JD(S) have criticized the State government for releasing only ₹20 lakhs for Shivamogga Dasara celebrations, being conducted by Shivamogga City Corporation.

Former Minister and senior BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa said the State government had released only ₹20 lakhs for the celebrations. “This shows the government has become bankrupt. The government has no funds for Dasara celebrations in Shivamogga. In the previous year, the BJP government had released ₹1 crore. Let the government take back the amount granted. We will raise contributions from the public in Shivamogga,” he said.

Former MLA and JD(S) leader K.B. Prasanna, in another press conference, said that the government had sufficient money to get new cars for the Minister, but not for Dasara celebrations. He urged the State government to release at least ₹1 crore for the celebrations.

Shivamogga City Corporation has sought ₹1.5 crore for Dasara celebrations. A delegation led by Shivamogga MLA S.N. Channabasappa had met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seeking funds for the celebrations.