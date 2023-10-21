HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP, JD(S) leaders criticise State govt. for not releasing sufficient funds for Shivamogga Dasara

October 21, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Leaders of the BJP and the JD(S) have criticized the State government for releasing only ₹20 lakhs for Shivamogga Dasara celebrations, being conducted by Shivamogga City Corporation.

Former Minister and senior BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa said the State government had released only ₹20 lakhs for the celebrations. “This shows the government has become bankrupt. The government has no funds for Dasara celebrations in Shivamogga. In the previous year, the BJP government had released ₹1 crore. Let the government take back the amount granted. We will raise contributions from the public in Shivamogga,” he said.

Former MLA and JD(S) leader K.B. Prasanna, in another press conference, said that the government had sufficient money to get new cars for the Minister, but not for Dasara celebrations. He urged the State government to release at least ₹1 crore for the celebrations.

Shivamogga City Corporation has sought ₹1.5 crore for Dasara celebrations. A delegation led by Shivamogga MLA S.N. Channabasappa had met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seeking funds for the celebrations.

Related Topics

Karnataka / bengaluru / state politics / politics / politics (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.