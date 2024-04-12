BJP, JD(S) fighting polls without any ideology: CM

April 12, 2024 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - MYSURU

Neither the BJP leaders nor the JD(S) leaders have the face to seek votes in the election. The two parties have come together to fight the Congress without any ideology or programme. Their only goal is to defeat the Congress, said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

During his campaign in Chamarajanagar for the party candidate Sunil Bose, he said the Congress won 136 seats by getting 43% votes in the last assembly elections. The Opposition won 66 seats and the party, which claims to be secular, won 19 seats (JD-S). Both the parties are afraid of this election, he claimed.

“The two parties have not achieved anything to claim what they have done for the farmers, Dalits, backward classes, and minorities. H.D. Kumaraswamy was the Chief Minister for one year. B.S. Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai were the Chief Ministers afterward. Both did nothing during their rule. What they are asking now is to vote for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and not on the basis of their work,” the Chief Minister said, in his address.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said the Prime Minister said he would bring the black money from abroad and deposit ₹15 lakh in everyone’s account. Did he? They said that the farmers’ income would double in five years, did he do it? Are the farmers happy? Mr. Modi said that he would create two crore jobs per year, did he? In that case, 20 crore jobs should have been created by now. But not even 20 lakh jobs have been created, he argued.

