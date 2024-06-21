BJP-JD(S) combine sees Shivakumar’s offer to contest Channapatna bypoll as opportunity to prove its political strength

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar’s remark that he is ready to contest the byelection from the Channapatna Assembly constituency is being viewed rather enthusiastically by the Opposition BJP-JD(S) combine who see this as an opportunity to prove the strength of the alliance in an area where its influence cannot be undermined.

Message as BJP sees

“Mr. Shivakumar’s statement on offering to contest the byelection sends a strong message that only a prominent person from the government like him can think of contesting from there against the formidable BJP-JD(S) combine. It also shows that Mr. Shivakumar is not confident that even his younger brother D.K. Suresh, who thrice represented the Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha constituency, which included the Channapatna Assembly segment, can win this seat,” argued BJP leader N. Ravikumar.

The Channapatna Assembly seat has fallen vacant as JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy, who held it, has quit upon his election to the Lok Sabha.

BJP leaders are yet to discuss the Assembly byelection as their entire attention so far has been on the formation of the Union Ministry. BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra on Friday said that the two parties would take up the discussion soon.

While it appears that the choice would be between BJP leader C.P. Yogeshwar — who represented the constituency earlier — and Mr. Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil Kumaraswamy — who is the JD(S) State Youth Wing president, sources in the BJP said the decision on which of the two parties should contest would be taken by the top leaders of both the parties at the central level. The BJP State core committee is likely to discuss the subject in its next meeting and convey its stand to the party high command.

A senior BJP leader said the party has adopted a wait-and-watch strategy to see what Mr. Shivakumar actually intends to do. “If Mr. Shivakumar contests from here, we are ready to take him head-on as we are aware that any upset for him here will have a wider ramification,” he observed.

Meanwhile, speaking in Mysuru on Friday, former Minister and senior JD(S) leader G.T. Deve Gowda said the party would make its decision on the issue known before the start of the next legislature session.

Discussion over weekend

JD(S) sources in Bengaluru said that Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy is settling in the ministry and has not focused on Channapatna politics. “Mr. Kumarasawmy is arriving in Bengaluru during the weekend. He will hold discussions with former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and party leaders besides BJP leaders before taking a decision.”

However, it is most likely that the JD(S) could stake a claim for the seat since it was held by Mr. Kumaraswamy. It is also being speculated that Mr. Nikhil Kumaraswamy, who lost the Lok Sabha election in Mandya in 2019 and the Assembly election in Ramanagara in 2023, could be fielded by the party.

Another source in the party said that while they suspect that Mr. Shivakumar could be gauging the mood of voters or playing for optics in the Vokkaliga politics, the party’s strategy on fielding the candidate would depend on the Congress’ candidate.

