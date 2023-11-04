BJP-JD(S) alliance will not be applicable to Legislative Council elections, says K.S. Eshwarappa

November 04, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - MYSURU

Former Minister and veteran BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa said the BJP-JD (S) alliance for Lok Sabha polls will not be extended to the elections to the Legislative Council.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru after holding talks with aspirants for elections to Legislative Council from South Teachers’ constituency and party leaders of the four districts of Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar, and Hassan over the last two days, Mr Eshwarappa sought to make it clear that the BJP will not have any understanding with JD (S) for Legislative Council elections.

“I believe it will be restricted to Lok Sabha elections,” Mr. Eshwarappa said. However, he said the party men will abide by whatever decision the party’s central leadership takes in the regard.

ADVERTISEMENT

When his attention was drawn to JD (S) aspirant for the South Teachers’ constituency K.T. Srikante Gowda’s statement expressing hope that the BJP would support his candidature in the elections, Mr. Eshwarappa said the party workers were strongly in favour of the BJP contesting the seat independently.

The party workers as well as aspirants do not want the seat to be ceded to any party for any reason.” If the JD (S) extends support to our candidate, we will accept it,” he said.

He said there were a total of 12 aspirants in the BJP, who are looking forward to contesting the elections. “We have not won the seat even once earlier. So, we are determined to win it this time,” he said.

The South Teachers’ constituency is held by Mr. Marithibbe Gowda, who had contested as a JD(S) candidate during the elections held in June 2018. With Mr. Gowda identifying himself with the Congress party, the JD(S) is expected to field former MLC K.T. Srikante Gowda, who had earlier represented South Graduates.

The elections to the Legislative Council are scheduled to be held next year as the terms of some of the incumbents are scheduled to end in June 2024.

Meanwhile, the Congress has announced the names of the candidates for five Legislative Council constituencies except for South Teachers’ constituency represented by Marithibbe Gowda.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.