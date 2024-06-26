BJP-JD(S) alliance closely watching DKS move on Channapatna, expect him to field a ‘surprise’ candidate

Though the Channapatna Legislative Assembly seat byelection date is yet to be announced and major political parties are yet to hold any discussion on the selection of candidates, all eyes are on the constituency after Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar started showing keen interest in the segment.

Though Mr. Shivakumar initially offered to contest from this seat but later changed his stance, BJP-JD(S) alliance leaders are keenly watching the developments as they think that somebody from the family of the KPCC president may enter the poll fray from here.

Frequent visits

Referring to Mr. Shivakumar’s frequent visits to Channapatna, the Opposition combine feels that the Deputy Chief Minister, who is the Vokkaliga face of the Congress, may throw a surprise as part of efforts to salvage his pride in the wake of his party doing badly in the Vokkaliga-dominated areas in the Lok Sabha elections.

According to sources, the BJP-JD(S) alliance wants to decide on the candidature after getting clarity on Mr. Shivakumar’s moves.

As the stakes are high for the BJP-JD(S) combine since it held the seat so far, the alliance leaders appear to have informally put the responsibility of taking decisions on the seat on Union Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy, whose resignation from the seat, has necessitated bypoll.

Yogeshwar’s moves

This was evident with BJP leader C.P. Yogeshwar, who is the main aspirant to contest the seat, meeting Mr. Kumaraswamy in Delhi. His meeting with Mr. Kumaraswamy has also triggered speculations, including the possibility of him contesting on the JD(S) ticket.

Answering a query from media persons on such political speculations, Mr. Yogeshwar only said, “We have to abide by whatever our leaders say.”

At the same time, he also maintained that it was too early to come to any conclusion as both parties were yet to hold any formal discussions on the bypoll. Mr. Yogeshwar said Mr. Kumaraswamy had “positively” suggested to him to contest. However, no decision has been taken with respect to candidature, he added.

To another direct question on his political moves if Mr. Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil Kumaraswamy gets the ticket, Mr. Yogeshwar remarked, “I will support Nikhil if he is fielded. We have to win this bypoll.” Mr. Yogeshwar said he would return to Delhi after two days to meet BJP central leaders.