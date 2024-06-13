BJP, JD (S) leaders will decide on Channapatna bypoll candidate: Nikhil

Amidst speculation over the NDA candidate to be fielded at Channapatna in the byelections, the Janata Dal (S) Youth wing president Nikhil Kumaraswamy on Thursday said that the leadership of both BJP and JD (S) at the State and national level would decide on the candidate.

“Opinions of leaders from both parties would be taken and a report would be submitted to the leadership based on which the candidate will be decided,” he told presspersons here.

“At this moment, discussion on my candidature from Channapatna is irrelevant. C.P. Yogeshwar has also worked hard to ensure the victory of NDA candidate in the Lok Sabha. The leaders of both parties will decide on the issue.”

While his father and Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy’s election from Mandya as MP has resulted in the seat falling vacant, it is speculated that the JD (S) is planning to field Mr. Nikhil Kumaraswamy. Five-time MLA and BJP MLC C.P. Yogeshwar, who lost to Mr. Kumaraswamy in 2023, is also keen to contest.

In Congress, though there has been rumours that former Bengaluru Rural MP D.K. Suresh, who lost to Dr. C.N. Manjunath, would contest from Channapatna, there has been no word on it yet.

Channapatna Assembly segment falls under Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha constituency and is in Ramanagara district, a hotbed of Vokkaliga politics.

Stating that he had accidentally entered the fray in 2019 general elections in which he was defeated from Mandya, Mr. Nikhil Kumaraswamy said that he was focusing on politics full time and had taken a break from acting. “Politics is a big responsibility and managing a regional party is a bigger responsibility. I will strive to build the party.”

Meanwhile, the JD (S) workers have planned to give a grand welcome to party State president and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, who is arriving in Bengaluru on Friday after taking charge as Union Minister. Mr. Kumaraswamy will be visiting Ramanagara and Mandya on Sunday where he will participate in felicitation functions.

