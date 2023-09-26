HamberMenu
BJP-Janata Dal(S) alliance has already started haunting Congress, says Kashempur

There is already an anti-government wave in the State just within three months after the Congress formed it, according to the former Minister

September 26, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Bandeppa Kashempur is a former Janata Dal(S) Minister

Bandeppa Kashempur is a former Janata Dal(S) Minister | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The Bharatiya Janata Party-Janata Dal (Secular) alliance ahead of the Lok Sabha polls has sent shock waves among Congress leaders, the former Minister Bandeppa Kashempur has said.

Addressing presspersons in Kalaburagi on Tuesday, Mr. Kashempur said that the Congress is now worried by the BJP-Janata Dal(S) alliance in the State.

Refuting the claims that some of the JanataDal(S) leaders are unhappy with the alliance, he said that there are differences of opinion but the party leaders will resolve them through discussions.

“The BJP-Janata Dal(S) alliance has already started haunting the Congress leaders and we will break all the strategies of the Congress in the coming days,” he said.

Mr. Kashempur said that there is already an anti-government wave in the State just within three months after its formation.

Responding to the statement made by Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge that the former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy fell at the feet of BJP leaders only with view to helping his regional party survive, Mr. Kashempur said that he has made such a statement only out of his [Kharge’s] frustration over the BJP-Janata Dal(S) alliance.

