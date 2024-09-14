BJP issues show-cause notice to Muniratna over audio clip

The BJP has issued a show-cause notice to MLA and former Minister Muniratna seeking an explanation about him allegedly using derogatory, casteist, and abusive language in a telephonic conversation with a BBMP contractor. Following complaints by the contractor, the MLA was taken into custody by the Kolar police on Saturday and then handed over to the Bengaluru police.

The party has given him five days to offer an explanation to the disciplinary committee. The BJP in a press release said this incident has “brought harm to the discipline of the party”.

This came soon after Congress leaders, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, on Saturday came down heavily on the MLA after the alleged conversation went viral. In the audio clip, Mr. Muniratna is purportedly heard making statements against Dalit and Vokkaliga communities. He is also accused of demanding money and issuing death threats. Congress demanded that the MLA be expelled from the party.

Taking to social media, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the BJP leaders, who often lecture about culture and values, should first “cleanse their own MLA Muniratna’s offensive language” before advising the nation. “The party’s slogan, ‘We Hindus are all one’ seems to resonate only during elections. Once the elections are over, the BJP no longer sees Dalits and the oppressed as part of the Hindu community,” he said. “The disdain, jealousy, and intolerance in the hearts of BJP leaders toward these marginalised communities were made clear through Muniratna’s recent derogatory remarks,” he added.

He further said that “even though the 40% commission government has been removed, remnants of its corrupt legacy” persist. “As part of the ongoing clean-up campaign, we will ensure that this filth is disposed of properly,” he said.

Another Congress leader and arch-political rival of Mr. Muniratna, D.K. Suresh, former MP, asked the BJP to expel the MLA for allegedly insulting the Dalit community.

Addressing a press conference, he said, “I challenge BJP leaders in the centre to take action against Muniratna for using unparliamentary language. On the one hand, BJP leaders are talking about Lord Rama and on the other, they talk ill of women and Dalits. Aren’t the central BJP leaders and RSS leaders watching this?”

Mahila Congress has said it will approach the Karnataka Women’s Commission to register a complaint against the MLA for insulting women.

It is conspiracy: MLA

Munirathna, BJP MLA, responding to the allegations, has said the complaint by the contractor is “politically motivated” and a “conspiracy”. He said in the past 16 years, no contractor had complained against him. “Not just other contractors, even the complainant Cheluvaraju has been working for the past eight years and he also has not had any grouse against me. This is politically motivated,” he said.

Suggesting that the audio was doctored, he said, “Given today’s technology, when they don’t even spare Amit Shah and Narendra Modi, why will they spare me?”