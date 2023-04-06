‘BJP is utilising actor Sudeep for political purposes’

April 06, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - Belagavi

“The BJP is clearly utilising actor Sudeep Sanjeev for political purposes,” KPCC working president Satish Jarkiholi said in Gokak on Thursday.

“In the last elections, the BJP polled votes of the Valmiki Naik and other Scheduled Tribes communities by falsely promising that B. Sriramulu will be made the Chief Minister or the Deputy Chief Minister. But it did not do so. This time around, I will not be surprised if the BJP tries to get votes of the Walmiki Nayak community by falsely promising that it will make Sudeep the Chief Minister. That is because the BJP leaders are masters of deception,” he told journalists.

“Nothing stops Sudeep from joining any party or campaigning for any party or candidate. However, he seems to lack clarity. While Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai says that the actor will join the BJP, the actor says that he will campaign for them. This creates some confusion,” he said.

“Sudeep’s decision to campaign for the BJP because he has personal regard for Mr. Bommai has shocked his fans. His fans are from all parties. They are upset due to his political move,” Mr. Jarkiholi said.

The Jarkiholi brothers belong to the Walmiki Nayak community.

He said that the Congress is likely to release the third list of candidates by Friday. There may be some differences among workers over ticket. But they will be sorted out. Differences are natural in any democratic party.

The candidates in the first two lists have been chosen after ground level surveys and feedback from workers and leaders. In some constituencies, competing candidates have got together and suggested a consensus candidate. The overall reaction has been positive, he said.