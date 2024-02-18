BJP is using Ayodhya Ram Mandir for political gains, says Minister

February 18, 2024 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - Belagavi

Labour Minister Santosh Lad said in Hubballi on Sunday that the BJP is using the Ayodhya Ram Mandir as a political tool.

“It has not been built for any other reason. Also, only around 40% of the temple has been built till now and inaugurated in a hurry. What is more, it has not been built in the spot that was indicated by the Supreme Court. We have no opposition to the temple, but we object to its political usage. Why is the BJP asking votes in the name of the temple?” he said.

Also, the construction of a temple will not eradicate poverty. “No Hindu has benefited only from the Ram Mandir or other temples. Every citizen needs his basic needs fulfilled,” he told reporters.

Reacting to this, the former Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa said that such statement are coming out of despair. “Congress leaders are making meaningless statements probably because of their despair,” he said.

Mr. Lad said that the style of governance has turned autocratic in the last 10 years. The BJP ruling at the Centre has failed to keep its own promises and it is trying to get votes on communal issues.

“What has the Modi Sarkar done in the last 10 years? Have the prices of petrol, diesel and essential items reduced? There have been no programmes aimed at benefitting the poor. “It seems the country has gone down the drain,” he said.

“BJP leaders should realise that they should not misuse authority given to them by the people. I challenge them to come out on the street and seek votes in the name of development and not by dividing communities or in the names of Ram, Rahim and Pakistan and Afghanistan. Are we discussing important security issues, including Pulwama, or how huge amounts of explosives were found there?” he said.

“The BJP has not done anything for the common people. The BJP will not win if the people vote after seeing the implications of the guarantees in Karnataka. The BJP cannot win if elections are held on the issue of development. They cheat people and seek votes. Let us discuss the development in the next 100 days in the State,” he said.

“All such injustice will end. God is watching all such developments and he will support the virtuous,” he said.

About rumours of senior Congress leader Kamal Nath planning to move to the BJP, Mr. Lad said that with all its machinations, the BJP can only get a leader who has lost elections.

To a query, he said that he is not interested in fighting the Lok Sabha polls.

