BJP is trying to convert Vijayapura into a Hindutva laboratory, says Minister M.B. Patil

“The BJP is trying to convert Vijayapura district into a Hindutva laboratory and divide people on the basis of religion. But its plans will not succeed as it is a land of communal harmony,” Minister M.B. Patil said in Vijayapura on Friday.

“The BJP is using the waqf issue to create rifts between communities and spread hatred. It will not succeed, as the people can see through the conspiracy,” he told reporters.

“The BJP is trying to portray Congress as an anti-Hindu party by saying that we are supporting Waqf Board in reclaiming its land. This is not true because the Waqf Board is a statutory body that regularly issues notices to remove encroachments from its land. During its tenure, the BJP has taken several pro-Waqf Board steps, including issuing notices and mutation of Record of Rights, Tenancy and Crops (RTCs),” he said.

Releasing a list of documents to support his claim, he said that the Congress will also release a booklet containing the BJP’s pro-Waqf Board activities.

The BJP, which has been in power at the Centre since 2014 and also in the and State intermittently, is very concerned about the protection of waqf properties. Its leaders and Ministers have made several statement and took steps towards that end. When the BJP was in power in the State, it allowed the Waqf Board to take back property of farmers, religious places and people from all religions, he said. “It is now conducting a false campaign propaganda against us in the State and national level,” he added.

He claimed that the BJP government mutated in favour of the Waqf Board land belonging to many farmers in 2023, citing examples.

The then Revenue Minister issued circulars in 2010, regarding updating of waqf documents. The Chief Secretary issued a circular in 2010 to remove all encroachments from waqf land by private individuals, government bodies and corporations. The Regional Commissioner of Kalaburagi issued orders in 2011 on protecting waqf property and regularization of records, the Minister pointed out, to show that clearing encroachments is an ongoing process.

The Principal Secretary, Minority Welfare, issued orders in 2011, on compulsory depositing of compensation against acquisition of waqf land to the board’s account. In 2020, the Deputy Secretary (Land Grant, Land Reforms and Revenue Department) issued orders for flagging wakf property in the Bhoomi portal. In 2021, the BJP government set up district-level task forces to protect waqf property.

In 2021, the BJP government issued orders for flagging and locking of waqf property in gramthana land in the Panchatantra and e-Swattu software.

In 2014, the BJP’s election manifesto proposed, in consultation with religious leaders, to empower the Waqf Board and clear encroachments.

In 2019, MP Shobha Karandlaje asked a question in Parliament seeking information about steps taken to preserve waqf property like geo-tagging and digitization, lease terms, financial assistance to State Waqf Boards, video conferencing facilities, Mr. Patil said, citing these instances.

In Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has ordered withdrawal of all notices when the BJP started making false allegations about waqf assets, he said.

“Even after all this, the BJP is spreading false information among farmers, religious leaders and public for political gains and publicity. Were they not following anti-Hindu policies, when they were in power? Why are they posing now that the BJP is the only party in favor of the Hindus?” he asked.

He said that the BJP has politicised religious institutions. The BJP has dragged into the anti-waqf agitation innocent swamis of various maths who have no clear idea of the double-speak of the party, he added.

“But then, we will take steps to convince them of the BJP’s hypocrisy. Sri Adrushya Kadasiddeshwar Swami of Kaneri Math, who addressed the rally in Vijayapura, will turn against the BJP. That is because we are true Hindus, but the BJP has fake Hindu leaders who are carrying out a false propaganda for political gains,” Mr. Patil claimed.